Police move to clear rail blockade on Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory

Ontario Provincial Police have moved to clear a rail blockade on Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory.

The blockade near Belleville, Ont., has crippled both freight and passenger rail traffic in most of eastern Canada for nearly three weeks.

Ontario Provincial Police and CN Rail had reportedly given protesters until midnight Sunday to clear the blockade or face an investigation and possible criminal charges.

Live coverage showed several protesters being arrested and put in police vans.

The barricades were a response to a move by the RCMP to clear protesters who had been blocking access to a Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline worksite on Wet'suwet'en territory in northern British Columbia.

Hereditary chiefs of the Wet'suwet'en Nation oppose the work on their traditional territory, despite support from elected band councils along the pipeline route.

On Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the barricades had to come down and injunctions ordering the tracks cleared needed to be enforced.



~ More to come