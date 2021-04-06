Police need help finding David Franklin MacDonald

Kings District RCMP is asking the public for help finding David Franklin MacDonald.

Police say the 43-year old man was last seen Monday on Highway 1 in Waterville.

MacDonald is described as white, standing 5'7" tall and weighing 145 pounds and was last seen wearing a black and red winter coat, black jeans and dark-coloured Crocs.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of David Franklin MacDonald is asked to contact Kings District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.