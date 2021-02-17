Police need help finding Erin Sandra Grant

The RCMP is appealing to the public for information as they attempt to locate Erin Sandra Grant.

Police say the 35-year old woman was last seen in Kingston at around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Grant is described as standing 5'3" tall and weighing 180 pounds with long, reddish-brown hair.

RCMP say she was last seen carrying a black purse and wearing a grey sweater and black jacket.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Erin Grant is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.