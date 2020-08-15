Police need help finding Mary Martin of Eskasoni

Eskasoni RCMP is asking for assistance from the public as they attempt to locate Mary (Molly) Martin.

A release states the 14-year-old was last seen in Eskasoni around 4:00 p.m. on Thursday August 13.

She is described as Indigenous, standing 5'7" tall and weighing 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

RCMP says she has a rose tattoo on her left forearm and may be wearing glasses.

No clothing description was available, but police say Martin may be camping with an adult male in Cape Breton.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mary (Molly) Martin is asked to contact the Eskasoni RCMP at 902-379-2822 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).