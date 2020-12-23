Police need help identifying man involved in road rage incident in Kenzieville on Tuesday

Pictou District RCMP are asking for help identifying a man involved in a road rage incident in Kenzieville Tuesday night.

Officers responded around 7:00 p.m. to a disturbance on Highway 104 and were told a man in a black pickup truck passed a vehicle and slowed down to stop in front of it.

Police say the man then exited the truck, retrieved an item from the back of it, and hit the victim's windshield with it twice before returning to his truck and continuing in the same direction.

RCMP say the man is described as white, standing around 6' tall and was wearing a blue hat.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Pictou District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.