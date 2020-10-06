Police need help identifying Mount Uniacke attempted robbery suspect

East Hants RCMP is asking the public for help identifying the man who attempted to rob a convenience store in Mount Uniacke Sunday night.

Police say the man entered the store at 10:15 p.m. and demanded cigarettes and cash from the clerk but was spooked by the arrival of another customer and fled the area in a vehicle.

RCMP describe the suspect as being white, in his late twenties, standing 5'8" tall and weighing between 140 and 150 pounds with short hair.

He was wearing a black non-medical mask, grey baggy sweat pants and a black pullover hoodie.

Police describe the vehicle as being a silver or grey four-door with a rounded body style that was driven by another person whose description is unavailable.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).