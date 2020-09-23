Police need help identifying suspect in Lunenburg robbery

Police need help identifying a suspect involved in a robbery of a convenience store in Lunenburg early Wednesday morning.

A release states a man entered the store on Victoria Road around 1:11 a.m. armed with a knife and demanded cigarettes from the clerk.

The suspect then used a garbage bag to take several cartons of cigarettes before fleeing the store on foot.

RCMP say the suspect is described as a male who appeared to be white and who was wearing a garbage bag on top of dark coloured clothing, along with a ball cap with his hood up.

Police say he was wearing a mask and round, wire-rimmed glasses.

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to contact Lunenburg District RCMP at 902-275-3583 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).