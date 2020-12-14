Police need help identifying two vehicles linked to the murder of Colton Cook in Yarmouth County

The RCMP is asking the public for help identifying two vehicles linked to the murder of Colton Cook in September.

On September 29th, Cook's identifiable remains were found near the intersection of Saunders Road and Raynardton Road in South Ohio after partial remains were found two days before near a burned vehicle.

Police say two vehicles, a dark grey single cab Ford Ranger and a older model small silver sedan with a black rear bumper, were seen in the South Ohio area on September 26th.

The RCMP believes the drivers of these vehicles may be able to assist in their investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the RCMP's Southwest nova Major Crime Unit at 902-365-3120 or Crime Stoppers.