Police need help identifying vehicle, person of interest

Police are asking the public for their assistance identifying a vehicle and person of interest related to a suspicious incident in Waverley on Tuesday.

A release states around 3:30 p.m. June 2, a woman in her vehicle was tailgated by an older dark pick-up truck with tinted windows on Waverley Road.

RCMP say the truck attempted to pass the woman, then dropped back in behind her and followed for about twenty minutes while the woman tried to evade it.

The release states the woman pulled over to make a call and the truck drove away after driving by and noticing her on the phone.

Police describe the driver as being a white male, 25-35 years old and wearing a ball cap.

Anyone with information relating to the vehicle or the driver is asked to contact the Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).