Police need help solving break, enter and theft in Halifax

Halifax District RCMP is asking the public for help as they attempt to solve a break, enter and theft in Halifax earlier this week.

Police say someone broke into a trailer at a construction site on Hobsons Lake Road sometime between 5:00 p.m. Tuesday and 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

RCMP say a red Hilti cordless angle grinder (Serial #3490213), a red Hilti cordless circular saw (Serial #3272) and a red Hilti cordless reciprocating saw (Serial # 120640) were taken.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.