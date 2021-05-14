Police operation near Centennial Park in Moncton concludes, shooting investigation continues

The New Brunswick RCMP say a police operation near Centennial Park in Moncton has been concluded, but the investigation continues.

Police responded around 8:30 a.m. yesterday to a report of a vehicle struck by bullets near Millennium Boulevard and Killam Drive, with the shots appearing to come from the nearby woods in Centennial Park.

Access to the park was closed and an Alert Ready message was issued as police began an "exhaustive search" of the park and surrounding area.

An updated Alert Ready message was issued at 6:05 p.m.

Corporal Hans Ouellette says in a news release, "Police did not find any evidence that warranted keeping the area contained at this time. No arrests have been made. People can return to their regular activities."

Police are asking anyone with video footage from the area of Millennium Boulevard and Killam Drive between 8 and 9 a.m. yesterday, or any other information about this incident, to contact them or Crime Stoppers.