Police probing break and enter, assault, suspicious fire in Lower Sackville

RCMP are investigating a break and enter, assault and arson at a Lower Sackville home early Saturday.

Officers responded around 5:10 a.m. to a home on fire on Sackville Drive and found the only occupant was able to get out.

They were taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe an unknown man had entered the home, assaulted the occupant and set the fire in the home before leaving.

The suspect is described as a white male who stands 5'7" tall and was wearing a dark jacket and hat.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.