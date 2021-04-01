Police probing dirt bike collision in East Clifford Wednesday evening

Police are investigating after a man suffered serious injuries in a collision involving a dirt bike in East Clifford on Wednesday evening.

Officers, fire and EHS responded around 6:25 p.m. to the collision on a trail off East Clifford Road and found a damaged dirt bike that had struck a rock.

RCMP say a 23-year old man was transported to hospital by EHS with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation into the collision is ongoing.