Police probing East Preston shooting

The RCMP/HRP Integrated Criminal Investigation Division is investigating a shooting that injured a 45-year-old man Friday in East Preston.

Members of the Halifax District RCMP responded around 6:10 p.m. to a home in the community.

A release states when officers arrived the victim was already on his way to Dartmouth General Hospital for treatment.

The suspect had also left the scene before officers arrived.

Police say their preliminary investigation has revealed the victim had been with several people at a home on Brooks Drive where he was shot following an argument.

The RCMP believes the victim and the shooter are known to each other.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).