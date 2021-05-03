Police probing mischief involving lobster traps off Petit-de-Grat island

Richmond County District RCMP is investigating mischief involving lobster traps in the waters off Petit-de-Grat island last week

Police were notified that 40 lobster traps were cut from their buoys between 5:00 p.m. April 29th and 8 a.m. the next day.

RCMP say the traps could not be recovered and the total loss of the traps and the catch they contained is around $10,000.

Police say a suspect has been identified and anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Richmond County District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.