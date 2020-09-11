Police probing potential attempted abduction in Springhill

Cumberland County RCMP is looking to identify those involved in a possible attempted abduction Thursday night near Springhill.

Officers responded around 8:00 p.m. September 10 to a complaint that a man had possibly attempted to lure a 3-year-old child into his car on Valley Road.

Police say the child was playing in the yard with two others when their mother noticed a vehicle pull to the side of the road close to the children, before the driver yelled for one of them to get in the car.

RCMP say the children ran into the house and the vehicle drove away towards Springhill.

Patrols were made throughout Springhill, but the vehicle and the suspect were not located.

The driver is described in a release as a man in his 40s with a clean cut appearance who had a raspy voice.

Police say the vehicle, which may have had two people in it, is described as a silver or beige older model Chevrolet Cruze.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact Cumberland District RCMP at 902-597-3779 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)