Police probing theft in New Minas grocery store parking lot

Police are investigating after someone's travel bag was taken from their shopping cart in the parking lot of a New Minas grocery store Friday night.

Officers responded to the store and learned a black travel bag containing money, a foreign passport and driver's licence had been removed from the victim's shopping cart by a woman around 8:45 p.m. before she drove away in a white compact sized vehicle.

RCMP describe the suspect as having longer length brown hair and wearing a white jacket, plaid shirt, black mask and black leggings.

Anyone with information on this theft is asked to contact Kings District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.