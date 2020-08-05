Police probing Valley firearm theft

Colchester County District RCMP is investigating a break, enter and theft of firearms from a home in Valley over the weekend.

A release states sometime between July 31 and August 2, suspect(s) forced open the back door of the home on Bartlett Drive and entered the home.

Police say 11 rifles, knives and fishing rods were taken.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Colchester County District RCMP at 902-896-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).