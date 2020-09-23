Police probing vandalism complaint in St. Peter's

The RCMP are investigating after a business in St. Peter's was vandalized on August 22.

Officers responded on August 23 to the business on Greenville Street and discovered the window in the front door had been smashed by a large rock.

Video surveillance confirmed a man approached the business on foot around 10:35 p.m. the night before and threw a rock through the front door before leaving the area on foot towards the East Richmond School.

Police need help locating the suspect, who is described as standing between 5'10" and 6' tall with an average build, wearing black pants and a black hoodie.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Richmond District RCMP at 902-535-2002 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).