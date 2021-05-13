Police recover two high-end vehicles stolen from Eastern Passage

Police say the two high-end vehicles reported stolen from a business in Eastern Passage over the weekend have been recovered.

A release says the grey 2022 Audi e-tron GT and a white 2021 Volkswagen Arteon were located in Dartmouth and have been seized by police.

The Integrated RCMP/HRP Criminal Investigation Division continues to investigate with the assistance of the RCMP Forensic Identification Services.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.