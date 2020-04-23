Police remove smiley signs from denture clinic run by N.S. gunman

Authorities have taken down the smiley signs that adorned a Halifax denture clinic run by the man behind this weekend's shooting rampage in Nova Scotia.

Halifax Regional Police removed the oversized denture models from the Atlantic Denture Clinic in Dartmouth on Wednesday.

The property belonged to a denturist who was fatally shot by police Sunday after a 12-hour rampage that claimed 22 lives.

The removal came after an online petition calling for the signs to be torn down garnered roughly 7,000 signatures in a couple of days.

The petition says allowing the toothy grin to remain on the side of the clinic building would be a ``slap in the face'' to victims and their families.

Chief Dan Kinsella said in a statement Wednesday that authorities heeded community concerns because of the ``unprecedented'' nature of the tragedy and potential public safety issues.