Police require assistance finding a missing 66-year-old Shelburne man

The RCMP is asking the public to assist in their search for Donald "Don" Archer.

A release states the 66-year-old man has been missing since 2:00 p.m. Friday.

Police describe Archer as being white and standing 5'4" tall and weighing 120 lbs with a slim build, short grey/white hair and a scruffy beard.

RCMP say he was last seen wearing a green-brown jacket with a black hood, blue jeans, and dark blue sneakers.

There is a concern for Archer's safety.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Donald "Don" Archer is asked to contact Shelburne RCMP at 902-875-2490 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).