Police say former family doctor in Halifax faces historical sex assault charge

Halifax Regional Police say a former family doctor is facing a sexual assault charge related to incidents dating back more than 10 years.

Graeme Hamilton Bethune of Halifax faces one count of sexual assault in relation to incidents alleged to have occurred at a residence in Dartmouth between 2005 and 2007.

Police say the 74-year-old was a family physician at the time and was in a position of trust in relation to the victim, who was a patient.

They say the matter was reported in November 2020.

Bethune is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court at a later date to face the charge.

Police say they are not releasing any further details in order to protect the privacy of the victim.