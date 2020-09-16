Police searching for missing Antigonish teen

Antigonish District RCMP is asking the public for assistance as they attempt to locate Isaiah Lauzon of Antigonish.

A release states the 17-year-old youth was last seen at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Police describe Lauzon as white, standing 5'9" tall and weighing 165 pounds with faded dyed green hair, blue eyes and a beard.

When he was last seen, Lauzon was wearing a grey t-shirt, dark grey sweat pants, a dark-colored hat and had a black back pack.

RCMP say there is a concern for his safety.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Isaiah Lauzon is asked to contact Antigonish District RCMP at 902-863-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).