Police seek help identifying person of interest in Cole Harbour assault

The RCMP/HRP Integrated Criminal investigation Division is asking for the public's assistance identifying a person of interest in an assault in Cole Harbour.

Officers responded at 9:00 p.m. August 12 to an assault that had happened on Caldwell Road.

Police say the victim, a 20-year-old man was walking on Caldwell Road and was approached by an SUV before being assaulted and sexually assaulted by a suspect.

RCMP describe the suspect as being a white male in his 40s or 50s, who stands approximately 6'3" tall and weighs 300 pounds and was wearing a black baseball cap, and a black non-surgical mask.

The vehicle is described as a small, white SUV with dark leather seats and had a blue handicapped placard.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).