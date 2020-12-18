Police seize cannabis products from unlicensed storefront in Eskasoni

Cannabis products were seized from an unlicensed storefront in Eskasoni on Thursday after its owners refused to voluntarily cease operations.

Police say they received a report on October 9th that the storefront would be opening on Crane Cove Road, and over the investigation, officers attended the property to try to resolve the matter with the owners.

The property was searched December 17th after the owners refused to close down and cannabis and cannabis edibles were seized.

The RCMP say one charge has been laid under the Cannabis Control Act and the investigation is ongoing.