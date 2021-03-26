Police seize illegal cigarettes, cash, firearms in Glace Bay

Cape Breton Regional Police say two men face charges for illegal cigarettes and money laundering after searches at two Glace Bay residences this week

Police say they seized 12,500 contraband cigarettes, firearms, and $440,000 in cash.

One man was arrested at each residence and have since been released from custody, with court appearances scheduled for May 26th.

Charges include laundering proceeds of crime, possession of property obtained by crime, and possession and selling of unstamped tobacco products under the Revenue Act.

Police say the cigarettes are valued at approximately $7,500 with estimated tax values of $4,500.

Service Nova Scotia Compliance and Special Investigations Unit were also involved in the investigation.