Police seized cannabis products from unlicensed online store in Bible Hill

The RCMP say they've made two arrests after a significant amount of cannabis products were seized from an unlicensed online store in Bible Hill.

A search warrant was executed on Wednesday at a warehouse on Jennifer Drive in Bible Hill, where the store had been operating.

A 36-year-old man from Halifax and a 35-year-old man from Truro each face charges of distribution of cannabis, possession for the purpose of distributing cannabis, unlawfully selling cannabis, and unauthorized possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling.

The pair have been released from custody and will appear in Truro Provincial Court on April 14th.

Colchester County District RCMP, the Colchester District Street Crime Enforcement Unit (SCEU), and the Criminal Intelligence Service Nova Scotia (CISNS) were involved in the search.