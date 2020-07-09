Police trying to locate drive in fatal crash in Hubley

The RCMP say a 28-year-old Cape Breton man has not been charged with impaired driving after new information in a fatal crash in Hubley early Tuesday morning.

Corey Richard Patrick Blinkhorn of Howie Center was arrested at the scene on St. Margaret's Bay Road.

However, through information from witnesses who came forward Tuesday night, the RCMP now say they're working to determine the identity of the driver.

A 28-year-old man died in the crash.

Blinkhorn faces four counts of breach of conditions, and one count each of theft of a motor vehicle and possession of property obtained by crime.

Additional charges may be laid as the investigation progresses.

Police said Tuesday that three other people may have been in the vehicle and were encouraging them to come forward for medical assistance.