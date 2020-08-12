Police urge vigilance after thefts from unlocked vehicles in the Halifax area

RCMP are reminding the public to lock their vehicles and remove their valuables after receiving a number of reports of thefts from unlocked vehicles in the Halifax area Wednesday.

A release state the thefts occurred in Cole Harbour, Sackville and Tantallon.

Police received more than ten calls from victims who said their unlocked vehicles had been rummaged through overnight.

RCMP say one locked vehicle had its window broken as valuables were in plain sight.

Residents are reminded to lock their vehicles and remove their valuables as ways to protect themselves from becoming a victim of theft.