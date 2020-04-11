Police vow to be on the lookout this weekend for people violating public health directives

With the long weekend ahead, Maritimers flocked to grocery stores to stock up.

Natasha Densmore prepared her list beforehand.

"I made sure to write it down on a piece of paper, so I wouldn't have to use my phone while I was in there, because I've got gloves and a mask on," said Densmore.

On Thursday, Ed Seaward made his first trip to grocery store in two-and-a-half weeks.

"Actually, I'm doing this for my daughter," Seaward said. "She can't get out, she's got a couple kids, so rather than her go out with the kids, I'll go out for her."

Even so, Nova Scotia's premier is frustrated some people aren't following the rules.

"All we're asking is for people to stand six feet apart," said Stephen McNeil.

Since Tuesday, the Nova Scotia RCMP have charged 18 people for disobeying public health directives: failing to maintain physical distance, gathering in groups, or entering provincial parks, which are all closed because of COVID-19.

To date the force has charged a total of 76 people.

This weekend, they'll be on the lookout for any more violations.

Halifax Regional Police will also be patrolling this long weekend.

Since Monday, its officers have handed out 33 tickets bringing the city's total to 78.

"Certainly, we would hope that we didn't have to issue any of those tickets, but we have to do this to keep everyone safe," said Halifax police spokesman Const. John MacLeod.

Federal projections released Thursday suggest between 5 and 10 per cent of Canadians could eventually become infected with COVID-19 -- with current measures in place.

It's a tough reality, heading into a weekend normally about spending time with family and friends.

"We can do all the modeling we want, every province is doing it, what will determine it is how its citizens respond to public health orders," said McNeil.

(With files from CTV Atlantic's Heidi Petracek)