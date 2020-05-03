Police warn of scammers posing as NSP employees

Lunenburg District RCMP is warning the public of two recent reports of someone posing as a Nova Scotia Power (NSP) employee and calling residents to request payment in gift cards.

A release says on May 1 and 2, police received complaints of someone calling saying the householder's power meter was changed or needed to be changed immediately and payment was required.

RCMP say the caller then requested the person on the line call a 1-800 number to provide payment and once the number was called, payment was requested in gift cards.

One person provided over $1,000 in gift cards and then called police, while the second was asked to provide the cards but hung up and contacted police.

Cpl. Wayne Ross or the Nova Scotia RCMP's Financial Crime Section says in a release, "anyone who calls or emails you requesting payment in gift cards or crypto-currency is a scam."

NSP employees never initiate a request for payment over the phone.

The only way to pay an NSP bill is by calling customer service at 1-800-428-6230 or through their secure website.

The release states NSP will not accept payment in the form of gift cards.

Police are asking anyone who receives this type of call or has information regarding who is making these calls to report it to their local police or Crime Stoppers.