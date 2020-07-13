Port Hood man sustains life-threatening injuries in Glenville crash

The RCMP say that a 21-year-old man was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle collision in Cape Breton.

Police, EHS, and the Inverness Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene on Highway 19 in Glenville around 1:14 a.m. yesterday where they located a small SUV over an embankment.

The vehicle appeared to have rolled over, though it was resting upright on its wheels.

The driver from Port Hood was the lone occupant of the SUV.