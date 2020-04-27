Portapique residents requesting privacy: Councillor Taggart

Colchester District 10 councillor Tom Taggart says he's been asked to request the media respect the privacy of those living in the Portapique area.

The April 18-19 shooting rampage began in Portapique, and police have learned 13 of the 22 victims were killed in the small community.

Taggart says he's been asked by the President of the Orchard Beach Land Owners Association to make the request for privacy.

He says area residents understand and respect the role the media has in reporting on the tragedy, but he's been told should they wish to speak with media, they will reach out and do not wish to be approached.

Taggart also says the Orchard Beach community of Portapique and the road leading into it are privately owned and once RCMP release the crime scene, a sign will be placed at the entrance advising it is private property and trespassers will be prosecuted.

Private security will also be brought in to turn anyone away who has not been invited.

Taggart says people living in the community can't say enough about the outpouring of support they've received, but are asking for privacy to allow them to return to some type of normalcy in their lives.