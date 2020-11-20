Porters Lake man charged after 'significant' cocaine seizure

Halifax Regional Police say a Porters Lake man is facing a number of charges after a 'significant' amount of cocaine was seized from a vehicle.

Officers stopped a vehicle on Highway 102 near the Enfield exit in relation to an ongoing investigation and the driver, who was the lone occupant, was arrested without incident.

The subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered 9kg of cocaine, around 140 packages of cannabis edibles, five cases of illegal tobacco and over $7,000 cash.

Police say 31-year old Terrence John Keeping is facing charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of property obtained by crime and will appear in court at a later date.