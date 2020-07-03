Porters Lake woman killed in Hants County crash

The RCMP say a 28-year-old woman from Porters Lake has died in a single-vehicle collision in Hants County.

RCMP, EHS, and firefighters responded to the scene near civic marker 170 on Highway 215 in Newport Corner around 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

They located a small passenger vehicle which had overturned on the side of the road.

The driver, who was the lone occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The highway was closed for several hours as an RCMP Collision Analyst was called in, though it has since reopened, and traffic was diverted via Lynch Road.