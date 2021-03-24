Positive COVID-19 result confirmed within MHL's Summerside Western Capitals

The Maritime Hockey League (MHL) says that a positive COVID-19 test has been confirmed for a member of the Summerside Western Capitals.

The team member tested positive during regular, routine testing on Monday.

Last night's game in Truro was postponed as a result of the positive test, and five others have also been put on hold including Truro's game in Summerside on April 3rd as the Western Capitals will self-isolate for two weeks.

The MHL says Summerside has been following the strict work isolation protocol set out by Prince Edward Island's Chief Public Health Officer and continue to work closely with Public Health officials.

Summerside played South Shore on Thursday, with the testing for the Western Capitals and the entry testing for the Lumberjacks coming back negative.

Summerside also played in Amherst on Friday, and the MHL's Chief Medical Officer has recommended that the Ramblers undergo COVID-19 testing.