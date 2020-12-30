Possible COVID-19 exposure at Canadian Tire Dartmouth Crossing December 21 and 22

Nova Scotia Public Health is warning of potential exposure to the novel coronavirus at Canadian Tire in Dartmouth Crossing last Monday and Tuesday.

Officials say anyone at the store on December 21st between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., or between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. December 22nd should get tested for COVID-19 even if they do not have symptoms.

Anyone who is asymptomatic does not have to self-isolate while waiting for their test results, however isolation rules apply to those with COVID-19 symptoms.