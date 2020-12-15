Possible COVID-19 exposure at Century Snooker Club in New Glasgow

Public Health is warning of potential exposure to COVID-19 at a location in New Glasgow.

Anyone who was at the Century Snooker Club on East River Road from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on December 8th could develop symptoms up to, and including, December 22nd.

People who worked or visited the location on the specified date and time are asked to immediately book a COVID-19 test online regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms.

Government says you can also call 811 if you don't have online access or if you have other symptoms that concern you.