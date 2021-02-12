Possible COVID-19 exposure at Dartmouth Sobeys

The Sobeys on Wyse Road in Dartmouth has been added to a list of potential sites of exposure to COVID-19 in the province.

Public Health says anyone worked at or visited the store on February 1st from 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. should immediately book a COVID-19 test.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19 you are required to self-isolate while you wait for your test result.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Monday.