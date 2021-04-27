Possible COVID-19 exposure at Truro Starbucks

Starbucks in Truro is among the latest businesses to be flagged by Public Health for possible COVID-19 exposure.

Anyone who worked at or visited the coffee shop on Robie Street on April 19th and 20th between 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., and between 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. on April 21st, should immediately book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have any symptoms.

Public Health says these people are not required to self-isolate while waiting for their test result unless they have COVID-19 symptoms.

Anyone who worked at or visited the following locations on the specified dates and times should visit covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/ to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. You can also call 811 if you don’t have online access or if you have other symptoms that concern you.

Regardless of whether or not you have COVID-19 symptoms, those present at the following locations on the named dates and times are required to self-isolate while waiting for their test result. If you get a negative result, you do not need to keep self-isolating. If you get a positive result, you will be contacted by Public Health about what to do next.

Second Cup Portland Street (660 Portland St, Dartmouth) on April 21 between 12 noon and 2 p.m . It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 5.

Seamus David's Irish Pub (21 Logiealmond Cl, Dartmouth) on April 21 between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 5.

Habaneros Modern Taco Bar (1551 South Park St, Halifax) on April 21 between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 5.

Gateway Meat Market (667 Main St, Dartmouth) on April 22 between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 6.

Giant Tiger Woodlawn (114 Woodlawn Rd, Dartmouth) on April 22 between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 6.

Superstore Portland Street (650 Portland St, Dartmouth) on April 22 between 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 6.

Superstore Braemar (9 Braemar Dr, Dartmouth) on April 22 between 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 6.

Fit4Less Dresden Row (1535 Dresden Row, Halifax) on April 22 between 7 a.m. and 9:15 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 6.

Gap Halifax Shopping Centre (7001 Mumford Rd, Halifax) on April 23 between 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 7.

CrossFit Basinview (9 Symonds Rd, Bedford) on April 24 between 6:15 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 8.

Superstore Barrington (1075 Barrington St, Halifax) on April 25 between 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 9.

Halifax Transit Routes

Route 10 on April 21, April 22 and April 23 traveling from Dartmouth Bridge Terminal towards Westphal between 9:45 a.m. and 11 a.m., and from Westphal towards Bridge Terminal between 2:45 p.m. and 4 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 7.

Route 10 on April 21 and April 22 travelling from Spring Garden towards Tacoma between 7:45 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. and from Tacoma towards Spring Garden between 4:30 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 6.

For the following locations, if you do not have any symptoms of COVID-19 you do not need to self-isolate while you wait for your test result. If you have symptoms of COVID-19 you are required to self-isolate while you wait for your test result.

Starbucks (63 Robie St, Truro) on April 19 and April 20 between 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. and April 21 between 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 5.

Bruce Hyundai (5482 Prospect Rd, New Minas) on April 19 and April 21 between 7:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. and April 20 between 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 5.

Sport Chek New Minas (9123 Commercial St, New Minas) on April 22 and April 23 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 7.

Anyone who was on the following flight in the specified rows and seats should visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. You can also call 811 if you don’t have online access or if you have other symptoms that concern you.