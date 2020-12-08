Possible COVID-19 exposure on Toronto to Sydney flight

Public Health is advising of another flight where exposure to COVID-19 may have taken place.

Air Canada flight 8210 left Toronto at 8:49 p.m. on December 4th and arrived in Sydney at 11:55 p.m.

The province points out rows 16 to 20 in particular, but says that all passengers should continue to self-isolate as required and monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

Anyone exposed to the virus on this flight may develop symptoms up to, and including, December 18th.