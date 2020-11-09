Possible exposure to COVID-19 at six locations in Halifax, Dartmouth and Bedford

Public Health is reporting incidents of potential exposure to COVID-19 at two sports facilities, a gym, a grocery store, a restaurant and on a Halifax Transit bus between November 1st and 4th.

Officials say anyone who visited the BMO Soccer Centre on November 1st, 6:00-9:00 p.m., the Canada Games Centre on November 2, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., the Braemar Superstore on November 3rd, 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m., Fit4Less Bedford on November 3rd, 7:30-11:00 p.m., or Gahan House Halifax on November 4th, 7:45-11:45 p.m., should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

It is anticipated anyone exposed at the BMO Soccer Centre may develop symptoms up to and including November 16; at Canada Games Centre up to an including November 17; at the Superstore or Fit4Less up to and including November 18; and at Gahan House up to and including November 19.

Government says anyone who took Halifax Transit Route 59 from Portland Terminal to Alderney Terminal on November 4, 1:00-2:00 p.m. should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 that may develop up to and including November 19.

Anyone who develops COVID-19 symptoms should take the online self-assessment or call 811 to book a COVID-19 test.