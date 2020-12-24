Potential COVID-19 exposure at 10 Central Zone businesses December 16th-22nd

Exposure to COVID-19 may have occurred at 10 Central Zone businesses between December 16th and 22nd.

Officials say anyone at Giant Tiger in Bedford between 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. December 16th or at Lululemon on Spring Garden Road in Halifax between 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. the same day may have been exposed.

Exposure may also have occurred between 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. December 18th at Shoppers Drug Mart on Forest Hills Parkway in Cole Harbour and between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. the same day at Canadian Tire in Dartmouth Crossing.

On December 20th, anyone at PetSmart in Dartmouth Crossing between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., Walmart on Mumford Road in Halifax between 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., or HomeSense in Dartmouth Crossing between 12 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Public Health says exposure could also have occurred at Industrial Paint in Burnside between 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. December 21st and at Industrial Safety World in Burnside between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. the same day.

COVID-19 exposure is also believed to have occurred at Sobeys in Cole Harbour between 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on December 22nd.

Anyone at any of the locations listed on the specified dates and times is asked to book a COVID-19 test immediately, regardless of whether or not they have symptoms.

Those with symptoms must self-isolate while waiting for test results, while those without symptoms are not required to isolate while waiting for their results.