Potential COVID-19 exposure at Boston Pizza in Truro on November 17th

Public Health is advising of a potential exposure to COVID-19 at Boston Pizza in Truro.

Officials say anyone at the restaurant at 68 Robie Street between 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on November 17th should take the online self-assessment and book a COVID-19 test, whether they have symptoms or not.

Public Health says anyone who has booked a test because they were at a site of potential exposure to COVID-19 must self-isolate before their test and while waiting for the results.

Symptoms could develop in anyone exposed up to and including December 1st.