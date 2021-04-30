Potential COVID-19 exposure at Canadian Tire, Starbucks, Sma'knis Trading Shop in Truro

Three Truro businesses have been flagged by Public Health as potential COVID-19 exposure sites.

Anyone at Starbucks on April 20th between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. or the Sma'knis Trading Shop between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. that day should immediately book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have symptoms.

The same advice is being offered to anyone at Canadian Tire between 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on April 21st.

Public Health says only those people with COVID-19 symptoms need to self-isolate while waiting for their test results.

Anyone who worked at or visited the following locations on the specified dates and times should visit covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/ to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. You can also call 811 if you don’t have online access or if you have other symptoms that concern you.

Regardless of whether or not you have COVID-19 symptoms, those present at the following location on the named date and times are required to self-isolate, get tested and continue self-isolating for 14 days, even with a negative test result.

Lakeside Community Centre (1492 Saint Margarets Bay Rd, Lakeside) on April 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 4.

Regardless of whether or not you have COVID-19 symptoms, those present at the following locations on the named dates and times are required to self-isolate while waiting for their test result. If you get a negative result, you do not need to keep self-isolating. If you get a positive result, you will be contacted by Public Health about what to do next.

Kitchen 1409 (1409 Trans-Canada Hwy, Bras D'or) on April 23 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 7.

Costco Bayer's Lake (230 Chain Lake Dr, Halifax) on April 27 from 7:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 11.

YMCA Port Hawkesbury (606 Reeves St, Port Hawkesbury) on April 22 from 3:30 pm to 6 p.m. and April 23 from 3:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 7.

Venus Envy (1598 Barrington St, Halifax) on April 18 from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 2.

Tim Hortons Port Hawkesbury (603 Reeves St, Port Hawkesbury) on April 23 from 2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 7.

Dairy Queen Port Hawkesbury (317 Reeves St, Port Hawkesbury) on April 23 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 7.

**CLARIFICATION** Irving Big Stop Enfield – Restaurant Only (6757 Hwy 2, Enfield) on April 22 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 6.

Various Halifax Transit routes:

Route 138 travelling from Dunbrack St. to Barrington St. on April 26 and April 27 between 7:30 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 10.

Route 138 travelling from Barrington St. to Dunbrack St. on April 26 between 3:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 10.

Route 29 travelling from Mumford Rd. to Barrington St. on April 22 between 4:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 6.

Route 28 travelling from Barrington St. to Mumford Rd. on April 22 between 4:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 6.

Route 29 travelling from Mumford Rd. to Barrington St. on April 23 between 2:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 7.

Route 28 travelling from Barrington St. to Mumford Rd. on April 23 between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 7.

For the following locations, if you do not have any symptoms of COVID-19 you do not need to self-isolate while you wait for your test result. If you have symptoms of COVID-19 you are required to self-isolate while you wait for your test result.

Giant Tiger Port Hawkesbury (47 Paint Street, Port Hawkesbury) on April 23 from 3:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 7.

Canadian Tire Truro (90 Robie St, Truro) on April 21 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 5.

Sma'knis Trading Shop (211 Abenaki Rd, Truro) on April 20 from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 4.

Starbucks Truro (63 Robie St, Truro) on April 20 from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 4.

**UPDATED RISK AND DATE** Millstone Public House Dartmouth (250 Baker Drive, Dartmouth) on April 21 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 5.

Anyone who was on the following flights in the specified rows and seats should visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. You can also call 811 if you don’t have online access or if you have other symptoms that concern you.