Potential COVID-19 exposure at Dartmouth business: Nova Scotia Health

Nova Scotia Health is advising of a potential exposure to COVID-19 at GCR Tire and Service Centre in Dartmouth last Friday.

Anyone who was at the business at 42 Isnor Drive on November 13th between 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. is asked to monitor for symptoms of the virus.

Officials say they expect that anyone exposed to the virus at this location may develop symptoms up to and including Friday November 27th.

If symptoms develop, individuals should self-isolate and complete the online self-assessment or call 811 to schedule a COVID-19 test.