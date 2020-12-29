Potential COVID-19 exposure at Dartmouth grocery store, on WestJet Flight last week

Public Health is warning of potential exposure to COVID-19 at the Atlantic Superstore in Dartmouth and on a WestJet flight from Toronto to Halifax last week.

Officials say anyone at the store between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. December 21st and on December 23rd between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. should immediately schedule a COVID-19 test, even if they are symptom free.

The same advice was given to passengers in rows 1-4, seats A, B, D and F on WestJet flight 248 that landed in Halifax at 12:30 p.m. from Toronto on Boxing Day.