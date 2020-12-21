Potential COVID-19 exposure at Elmsdale Sobeys last Monday and Tuesday

Nova Scotia Public Health says COVID-19 exposure may have occurred at Sobeys in Elmsdale on Monday and Tuesday last week, as well as at a business in the Central Zone and on Air Canada flights from Montreal and Toronto.

Anyone at the grocery store between 6 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on December 14th or between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m. on December 15th is asked to monitor for symptoms.

Officials also say exposure to the novel coronoavirus may have occurred at the Apple Store in Halifax between 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on December 11th.

The province also says anyone in rows 24-30, seats D, E and F on Air Canada flight 614 that left Toronto at 1:55 p.m. and arrived in Halifax at 5:55 p.m. December 11th, or in rows 15-21, seats A, B and C on Air Canada flight 7560 that left Montreal at 7:12 p.m. and landed in Halifax at 9:37 p.m. December 18th should immediately book a COVID-19 test.