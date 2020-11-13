Potential COVID-19 exposure at Halifax bar and gym

Nova Scotia Health is advising of potential exposure to COVID-19 at the Economy Shoe Shop Bar and Restaurant and the gym at the John W. Lindsay YMCA earlier this week.

Anyone at the establishment at 1663 Argyle Street on November 8th between 8:30 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 that could develop up to and including November 22nd.

Officials say anyone who went to the gym at 5640 on November 9th or 10th between 6:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. should self monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 that could develop up to and including November 24th.

Nova Scotia Health says the exposure notification only applies to the gym section of the facility, and not the rest of the YMCA.

Anyone who develops COVID-19 symptoms should immediately self-isolate and take the online self-assessment or call 811 to schedule a COVID-19 test.